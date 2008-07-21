Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trix EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26412
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The Trix EA is based on the Trix indicator created by raff1410, it is for H4 timeframe.
You have to put the Trix_EA.mq4 in the "experts" file and the two other mq4 in the "indicators" file.
Recommendations:
Test first on demo.
Strategy Tester Report
Trix_EA
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 217)
|Symbole
|USDCAD (US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar)
|Periode
|4 Heures (H4) 2008.06.29 20:00 - 2008.07.18 16:00 (2008.06.29 - 2008.07.30)
|Modele
|Chaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
|Parametres
|Lots=2.8; StopLoss=50; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="Trix_EA"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; TimeFrame=0; TRIX_Period=13; Signal_Period=8; Signals=true; CountBars=1500;
|Bars en test
|1090
|Ticks modelés
|64823
|Qualité du modelage
|90.00%
|Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés
|0
|Dépot initial
|10000.00
|Profit total net
|7000.14
|Profit brut
|7000.14
|Perte brute
|0.00
|Facteur de profit
|Rémunération espérée
|2333.38
|Chute absolue
|1029.72
|Chute maximal (%)
|4115.05 (29.83%)
|Enfoncement relatif
|29.83% (4115.05)
|Total des Trades
|3
|Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %
|1 (100.00%)
|Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %
|2 (100.00%)
|Profits des Trades (% du total)
|3 (100.00%)
|Pertes des Trades (% du total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Le plus large
|gains par Trade
|4280.68
|pertes par Trade
|0.00
|Average (moyenne)
|gains par Trade
|2333.38
|pertes par Trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|gains consecutifs (profit en $)
|3 (7000.14)
|pertes consecutives (perte en $)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants)
|7000.14 (3)
|Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)
|0.00 (0)
|Average (moyenne)
|gains consecutifs
|3
|Pertes consecutives
|0
|#
|Date exécution
|Transaction
|Ordre
|Volume
|Prix
|S/L (Stop/Perte)
|T/P (Prendre/profit)
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.06.30 04:00
|buy
|1
|2.80
|1.0098
|1.0048
|0.0000
|2
|2008.07.07 04:05
|close
|1
|2.80
|1.0197
|1.0048
|0.0000
|2663.77
|12663.77
|3
|2008.07.08 16:00
|sell
|2
|2.80
|1.0204
|1.0254
|0.0000
|4
|2008.07.18 00:04
|close
|2
|2.80
|1.0052
|1.0254
|0.0000
|4280.68
|16944.45
|5
|2008.07.18 00:04
|buy
|3
|2.80
|1.0053
|1.0003
|0.0000
|6
|2008.07.18 19:58
|close at stop
|3
|2.80
|1.0055
|1.0003
|0.0000
|55.69
|17000.14
SuperTrend
The SuperTrend indicator developed for MetaTrader 4 based on the ProRealTime version.DoubleCCI_Woodies
A two CCI with the coloured trend bars
AutoDayFibs
Automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines from yesterday's range, or today's range.Rads MACD
The Rads MACD indicator.