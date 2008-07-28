ZZ_Ensign_Fibo

A ZigZag alike the one used in Ensign with little differences (v1). With displaying of statical and dynamical Fibo levels and Andrews' pitchfork.

Parameters:



minBars - the bars filter (the number of bars is specified)



minSize - the filter by the number of points (the number of points is specified)



ExtFiboType = true - the fibs with Pesavento numbers, false - the standard Fibo levels

ExtFiboDinamic - enables the displaying of dynamical Fibo levels. The dynamical Fibo levels are displayed on the first ray of ZigZag.

ExtFiboStatic - enables the displaying of statical Fibo levels

ExtFiboStaticNum - the number of ZigZag ray the statical Fibonacci levels will be displayed from. 1<ExtFiboStaticNum<=9

ExtFiboS и ExtFiboD - the choice of colors for statical and dynamical fibs.

ExtPitchfork = 1 the Andrews' pitchfork is displayed from the last three extremums, ZigZag=2 the 50% median is displayed in addition

ExtLinePitchfork - specifies the color of Andrews' pitchfork