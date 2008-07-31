Watch how to download trading robots for free
SSL fast sBar_mtf - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 25210
Indicator SSL fast sBar_mtf.
Parameters:
Lb =10;
SSL_BarLevel=15; //BarLevel 10-90
TimeFrame =0;
TimeFrames="M1;5,15,30,60H1;240H4;1440D1;10080W1;43200MN|0-CurrentTF";
SSL fast sBar_mtf
