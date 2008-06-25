CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Polish Layer Expert Advisor System Efficient - at a glance: "PLEASE" - expert for MetaTrader 4

Piotr | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11757
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Author (from Poland):

Mix of a few previous EA. This is not my work only. I have added a few logical loops with conditions. But the finish was quite good for me. Not good for USDCAD, you should change the parameters.


This EA based on indicators:

RSI

WPR%

Stochastic

Moving Average

deMarker




EURUSD (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)




GBPUSD, EURJPY (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)




EURGBP (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)





Recommendations:

  • Only charts with timerframe 15 MIN
  • TP max 30 (recommended 17)
  • SL min 7777 (recommended) - you should monitor your EA once a week or more I think
The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0) The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0)

10K Flipped to 666K Under 3 Months, 60.04 Profit Factor...Have Fun! Code Pushes 3 Lots(Maximum) at a Time.

gpfTCPivotLimit gpfTCPivotLimit

A TS based on the kickback from intraday levels calculated by indicator Pivot is implemented.

Weekly_HILO. Weekly_HILO.

Indicator Weekly_HILO. It represents HiGH and LOW prices.

The Puncher 1:10 M15 The Puncher 1:10 M15

Stochastic and RSI | 10K to 25.5K in 3 Months | 3 Lots Maximum