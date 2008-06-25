Author (from Poland):

Mix of a few previous EA. This is not my work only. I have added a few logical loops with conditions. But the finish was quite good for me. Not good for USDCAD, you should change the parameters.







This EA based on indicators:

RSI

WPR%

Stochastic

Moving Average

deMarker





EURUSD (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)











GBPUSD, EURJPY (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)









EURGBP (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)









Recommendations: