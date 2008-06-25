Watch how to download trading robots for free
Polish Layer Expert Advisor System Efficient - at a glance: "PLEASE" - expert for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
Author (from Poland):
Mix of a few previous EA. This is not my work only. I have added a few logical loops with conditions. But the finish was quite good for me. Not good for USDCAD, you should change the parameters.
This EA based on indicators:
RSI
WPR%
Stochastic
Moving Average
deMarker
EURUSD (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)
GBPUSD, EURJPY (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)
EURGBP (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23/24)
Recommendations:
- Only charts with timerframe 15 MIN
- TP max 30 (recommended 17)
- SL min 7777 (recommended) - you should monitor your EA once a week or more I think
