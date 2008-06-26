CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

The Puncher 1:10 M15 - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
29130
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
ThePuncher.mq4 (32.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Strategy Tester Report
ThePuncher
AlpariUS-Demo (Build 216)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2008.04.01 00:00 - 2008.06.24 23:45 (2008.04.01 - 2008.06.25)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
Bars in test 6809 Ticks modelled 603516 Modelling quality 76.07%
Mismatched charts errors 52
Initial deposit 10000.00
Total net profit 25577.31 Gross profit 59931.34 Gross loss -34354.03
Profit factor 1.74 Expected payoff 177.62
Absolute drawdown 1989.57 Maximal drawdown 17947.80 (43.37%) Relative drawdown 43.37% (17947.80)
Total trades 144 Short positions (won %) 72 (75.00%) Long positions (won %) 72 (70.83%)
Profit trades (% of total) 105 (72.92%) Loss trades (% of total) 39 (27.08%)
Largest profit trade 1452.00 loss trade -2626.65
Average profit trade 570.77 loss trade -880.87
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 24 (15650.10) consecutive losses (loss in money) 6 (-11677.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 15650.10 (24) consecutive loss (count of losses) -11677.76 (6)
Average consecutive wins 11 consecutive losses 4

Weekly_HILO. Weekly_HILO.

Indicator Weekly_HILO. It represents HiGH and LOW prices.

Polish Layer Expert Advisor System Efficient - at a glance: "PLEASE" Polish Layer Expert Advisor System Efficient - at a glance: "PLEASE"

This EA based on indicators: RSI, WPR%, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker. Only 15 MIN charts I recommend

et4 MTC v1 et4 MTC v1

A universal template for MTS developing.

Universal Investor Universal Investor

A universal EA for the long-time, portfolio trading.