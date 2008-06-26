Watch how to download trading robots for free
The Puncher 1:10 M15 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29130
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Strategy Tester Report
ThePuncher
AlpariUS-Demo (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2008.04.01 00:00 - 2008.06.24 23:45 (2008.04.01 - 2008.06.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
|Bars in test
|6809
|Ticks modelled
|603516
|Modelling quality
|76.07%
|Mismatched charts errors
|52
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|25577.31
|Gross profit
|59931.34
|Gross loss
|-34354.03
|Profit factor
|1.74
|Expected payoff
|177.62
|Absolute drawdown
|1989.57
|Maximal drawdown
|17947.80 (43.37%)
|Relative drawdown
|43.37% (17947.80)
|Total trades
|144
|Short positions (won %)
|72 (75.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|72 (70.83%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|105 (72.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|39 (27.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1452.00
|loss trade
|-2626.65
|Average
|profit trade
|570.77
|loss trade
|-880.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|24 (15650.10)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-11677.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|15650.10 (24)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-11677.76 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|11
|consecutive losses
|4
