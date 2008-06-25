CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Weekly_HILO. - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18963
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Weekly_HILO. It represents HiGH and LOW prices.

You can download the similar ones here.


Weekly_HILO.

Polish Layer Expert Advisor System Efficient - at a glance: "PLEASE" Polish Layer Expert Advisor System Efficient - at a glance: "PLEASE"

This EA based on indicators: RSI, WPR%, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker. Only 15 MIN charts I recommend

The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0) The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0)

10K Flipped to 666K Under 3 Months, 60.04 Profit Factor...Have Fun! Code Pushes 3 Lots(Maximum) at a Time.

The Puncher 1:10 M15 The Puncher 1:10 M15

Stochastic and RSI | 10K to 25.5K in 3 Months | 3 Lots Maximum

et4 MTC v1 et4 MTC v1

A universal template for MTS developing.