The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 47061
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Strategy Tester Report
TheMasterMind2
AlpariUS-Demo (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2008.03.26 00:00 - 2008.06.23 23:55 (2008.03.26 - 2008.06.24)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind2"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
|Bars in test
|19210
|Ticks modelled
|645880
|Modelling quality
|64.34%
|Mismatched charts errors
|57
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|666081.59
|Gross profit
|677363.18
|Gross loss
|-11281.59
|Profit factor
|60.04
|Expected payoff
|13060.42
|Absolute drawdown
|8178.20
|Maximal drawdown
|479872.92 (56.12%)
|Relative drawdown
|90.30% (362204.68)
|Total trades
|51
|Short positions (won %)
|27 (77.78%)
|Long positions (won %)
|24 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|45 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|65972.79
|loss trade
|-2760.80
|Average
|profit trade
|15052.52
|loss trade
|-1880.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|21 (506188.03)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-6689.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|506188.03 (21)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-6689.41 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|15
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.03.26 19:55
|sell
|1
|1.30
|1.5816
|1.7816
|0.0000
|2
|2008.03.26 19:55
|sell
|2
|1.10
|1.5817
|1.7817
|0.0000
|3
|2008.03.26 19:55
|sell
|3
|0.80
|1.5816
|1.7816
|0.0000
|4
|2008.03.31 20:50
|close
|1
|1.30
|1.5774
|1.7816
|0.0000
|485.55
|10485.55
|5
|2008.03.31 20:50
|close
|2
|1.10
|1.5773
|1.7817
|0.0000
|432.85
|10918.40
|6
|2008.03.31 20:50
|close
|3
|0.80
|1.5774
|1.7816
|0.0000
|298.80
|11217.20
|7
|2008.03.31 20:50
|buy
|4
|1.50
|1.5772
|1.3772
|0.0000
|8
|2008.03.31 20:50
|buy
|5
|1.20
|1.5773
|1.3773
|0.0000
|9
|2008.03.31 20:50
|buy
|6
|0.90
|1.5772
|1.3772
|0.0000
|10
|2008.04.09 19:00
|close
|4
|1.50
|1.5855
|1.3772
|0.0000
|1281.45
|12498.65
|11
|2008.04.09 19:00
|close
|5
|1.20
|1.5856
|1.3773
|0.0000
|1025.16
|13523.81
|12
|2008.04.09 19:00
|close
|6
|0.90
|1.5855
|1.3772
|0.0000
|768.87
|14292.68
|13
|2008.04.09 19:00
|sell
|7
|1.90
|1.5856
|1.7856
|0.0000
|14
|2008.04.09 19:00
|sell
|8
|1.50
|1.5857
|1.7857
|0.0000
|15
|2008.04.09 19:00
|sell
|9
|1.20
|1.5856
|1.7856
|0.0000
|16
|2008.04.10 18:45
|close
|7
|1.90
|1.5729
|1.7856
|0.0000
|2359.99
|16652.67
|17
|2008.04.10 18:45
|close
|8
|1.50
|1.5730
|1.7857
|0.0000
|1863.15
|18515.82
|18
|2008.04.10 18:45
|close
|9
|1.20
|1.5731
|1.7856
|0.0000
|1466.52
|19982.34
|19
|2008.04.10 18:45
|buy
|10
|2.70
|1.5732
|1.3732
|0.0000
|20
|2008.04.10 18:45
|buy
|11
|2.10
|1.5733
|1.3733
|0.0000
|21
|2008.04.10 18:45
|buy
|12
|1.70
|1.5734
|1.3734
|0.0000
|22
|2008.04.11 04:45
|close
|10
|2.70
|1.5773
|1.3732
|0.0000
|1114.29
|21096.63
|23
|2008.04.11 04:46
|close
|11
|2.10
|1.5772
|1.3733
|0.0000
|824.67
|21921.30
|24
|2008.04.11 04:46
|close
|12
|1.70
|1.5771
|1.3734
|0.0000
|633.59
|22554.89
|25
|2008.04.11 04:47
|sell
|13
|3.10
|1.5771
|1.7771
|0.0000
|26
|2008.04.11 09:40
|sell
|14
|2.10
|1.5842
|1.7842
|0.0000
|27
|2008.04.11 09:40
|sell
|15
|1.60
|1.5843
|1.7843
|0.0000
|28
|2008.05.12 05:55
|close
|13
|3.10
|1.5405
|1.7771
|0.0000
|10509.93
|33064.82
|29
|2008.05.12 05:55
|close
|14
|2.10
|1.5404
|1.7842
|0.0000
|8631.63
|41696.45
|30
|2008.05.12 05:56
|close
|15
|1.60
|1.5405
|1.7843
|0.0000
|6576.48
|48272.93
|31
|2008.05.12 05:56
|buy
|16
|6.70
|1.5404
|1.3404
|0.0000
|32
|2008.05.12 05:56
|buy
|17
|5.20
|1.5405
|1.3405
|0.0000
|33
|2008.05.12 05:56
|buy
|18
|4.10
|1.5406
|1.3406
|0.0000
|34
|2008.05.12 12:50
|close
|16
|6.70
|1.5461
|1.3404
|0.0000
|3819.00
|52091.93
|35
|2008.05.12 12:50
|close
|17
|5.20
|1.5462
|1.3405
|0.0000
|2964.00
|55055.93
|36
|2008.05.12 12:50
|close
|18
|4.10
|1.5461
|1.3406
|0.0000
|2255.00
|57310.93
|37
|2008.05.12 12:50
|sell
|19
|8.00
|1.5462
|1.7462
|0.0000
|38
|2008.05.12 12:50
|sell
|20
|6.20
|1.5461
|1.7461
|0.0000
|39
|2008.05.12 12:50
|sell
|21
|4.90
|1.5460
|1.7460
|0.0000
|40
|2008.05.19 17:20
|close
|19
|8.00
|1.5490
|1.7462
|0.0000
|-2760.80
|54550.13
|41
|2008.05.19 17:20
|close
|20
|6.20
|1.5489
|1.7461
|0.0000
|-2139.62
|52410.51
|42
|2008.05.19 17:20
|close
|21
|4.90
|1.5490
|1.7460
|0.0000
|-1788.99
|50621.52
|43
|2008.05.19 17:20
|buy
|22
|7.00
|1.5489
|1.3489
|0.0000
|44
|2008.05.19 17:20
|buy
|23
|5.50
|1.5490
|1.3490
|0.0000
|45
|2008.05.19 17:20
|buy
|24
|4.30
|1.5491
|1.3491
|0.0000
|46
|2008.05.21 22:10
|close
|22
|7.00
|1.5789
|1.3489
|0.0000
|21037.80
|71659.32
|47
|2008.05.21 22:10
|close
|23
|5.50
|1.5788
|1.3490
|0.0000
|16419.70
|88079.02
|48
|2008.05.21 22:10
|close
|24
|4.30
|1.5789
|1.3491
|0.0000
|12837.22
|100916.24
|49
|2008.05.21 22:10
|sell
|25
|14.10
|1.5790
|1.7790
|0.0000
|50
|2008.05.21 22:11
|sell
|26
|10.90
|1.5789
|1.7789
|0.0000
|51
|2008.05.21 22:11
|sell
|27
|8.50
|1.5790
|1.7790
|0.0000
|52
|2008.05.27 22:05
|close
|25
|14.10
|1.5684
|1.7790
|0.0000
|14159.22
|115075.46
|53
|2008.05.27 22:05
|close
|26
|10.90
|1.5685
|1.7789
|0.0000
|10727.78
|125803.24
|54
|2008.05.27 22:05
|close
|27
|8.50
|1.5686
|1.7790
|0.0000
|8365.70
|134168.94
|55
|2008.05.27 22:05
|buy
|28
|18.70
|1.5685
|1.3685
|0.0000
|56
|2008.05.27 22:06
|buy
|29
|14.60
|1.5686
|1.3686
|0.0000
|57
|2008.05.27 22:06
|buy
|30
|11.40
|1.5687
|1.3687
|0.0000
|58
|2008.05.28 09:20
|close
|28
|18.70
|1.5750
|1.3685
|0.0000
|12205.49
|146374.43
|59
|2008.05.28 09:20
|close
|29
|14.60
|1.5751
|1.3686
|0.0000
|9529.42
|155903.85
|60
|2008.05.28 09:20
|close
|30
|11.40
|1.5750
|1.3687
|0.0000
|7212.78
|163116.63
|61
|2008.05.28 09:20
|sell
|31
|22.80
|1.5751
|1.7751
|0.0000
|62
|2008.05.28 09:20
|sell
|32
|17.60
|1.5752
|1.7752
|0.0000
|63
|2008.05.28 09:20
|sell
|33
|13.80
|1.5751
|1.7751
|0.0000
|64
|2008.05.29 18:10
|close
|31
|22.80
|1.5517
|1.7751
|0.0000
|52715.88
|215832.51
|65
|2008.05.29 18:10
|close
|32
|17.60
|1.5518
|1.7752
|0.0000
|40692.96
|256525.47
|66
|2008.05.29 18:10
|close
|33
|13.80
|1.5515
|1.7751
|0.0000
|32182.98
|288708.45
|67
|2008.05.29 18:10
|buy
|34
|40.30
|1.5512
|1.3512
|0.0000
|68
|2008.05.29 18:10
|buy
|35
|31.50
|1.5513
|1.3513
|0.0000
|69
|2008.05.29 18:10
|buy
|36
|24.30
|1.5510
|1.3510
|0.0000
|70
|2008.06.05 20:15
|close
|34
|40.30
|1.5581
|1.3512
|0.0000
|28568.67
|317277.12
|71
|2008.06.05 20:15
|close
|35
|31.50
|1.5582
|1.3513
|0.0000
|22330.35
|339607.47
|72
|2008.06.05 20:15
|close
|36
|24.30
|1.5581
|1.3510
|0.0000
|17712.27
|357319.74
|73
|2008.06.05 20:15
|sell
|37
|49.90
|1.5582
|1.7582
|0.0000
|74
|2008.06.05 20:16
|sell
|38
|39.00
|1.5581
|1.7581
|0.0000
|75
|2008.06.05 20:16
|sell
|39
|30.70
|1.5578
|1.7578
|0.0000
|76
|2008.06.10 20:45
|close
|37
|49.90
|1.5447
|1.7582
|0.0000
|65972.79
|423292.53
|77
|2008.06.10 20:46
|close
|38
|39.00
|1.5445
|1.7581
|0.0000
|51951.90
|475244.43
|78
|2008.06.10 20:47
|close
|39
|30.70
|1.5443
|1.7578
|0.0000
|40588.47
|515832.90
|79
|2008.06.10 20:47
|buy
|40
|72.10
|1.5445
|1.3445
|0.0000
|80
|2008.06.10 20:47
|buy
|41
|56.10
|1.5443
|1.3443
|0.0000
|81
|2008.06.10 20:48
|buy
|42
|43.70
|1.5442
|1.3442
|0.0000
|82
|2008.06.13 00:30
|close
|40
|72.10
|1.5466
|1.3445
|0.0000
|16114.35
|531947.25
|83
|2008.06.13 00:30
|close
|41
|56.10
|1.5467
|1.3443
|0.0000
|14221.35
|546168.60
|84
|2008.06.13 00:30
|close
|42
|43.70
|1.5465
|1.3442
|0.0000
|10640.95
|556809.55
|85
|2008.06.13 00:31
|sell
|43
|77.80
|1.5464
|1.7464
|0.0000
|86
|2008.06.13 00:31
|sell
|44
|60.70
|1.5465
|1.7465
|0.0000
|87
|2008.06.13 00:31
|sell
|45
|47.80
|1.5463
|1.7463
|0.0000
|88
|2008.06.17 02:15
|close
|43
|77.80
|1.5465
|1.7464
|0.0000
|-2225.08
|554584.47
|89
|2008.06.17 02:15
|close
|44
|60.70
|1.5464
|1.7465
|0.0000
|-522.02
|554062.45
|90
|2008.06.17 02:15
|close
|45
|47.80
|1.5465
|1.7463
|0.0000
|-1845.08
|552217.37
|91
|2008.06.17 02:16
|buy
|46
|77.20
|1.5464
|1.3464
|0.0000
|92
|2008.06.17 02:18
|buy
|47
|60.40
|1.5465
|1.3465
|0.0000
|93
|2008.06.17 02:19
|buy
|48
|47.00
|1.5464
|1.3464
|0.0000
|94
|2008.06.18 19:40
|close
|46
|77.20
|1.5526
|1.3464
|0.0000
|48072.44
|600289.81
|95
|2008.06.18 19:40
|close
|47
|60.40
|1.5527
|1.3465
|0.0000
|37611.08
|637900.89
|96
|2008.06.18 19:40
|close
|48
|47.00
|1.5526
|1.3464
|0.0000
|29266.90
|667167.79
|97
|2008.06.18 19:40
|sell
|49
|93.30
|1.5525
|1.7525
|0.0000
|98
|2008.06.18 19:40
|sell
|50
|72.50
|1.5527
|1.7527
|0.0000
|99
|2008.06.18 19:41
|sell
|51
|57.00
|1.5525
|1.7525
|0.0000
|100
|2008.06.23 23:59
|close at stop
|51
|57.00
|1.5517
|1.7525
|0.0000
|1909.50
|669077.29
|101
|2008.06.23 23:59
|close at stop
|50
|72.50
|1.5517
|1.7527
|0.0000
|3878.75
|672956.04
|102
|2008.06.23 23:59
|close at stop
|49
|93.30
|1.5517
|1.7525
|0.0000
|3125.55
|676081.59
