CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

The MasterMind 2 (Version2.0) - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
47061
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Strategy Tester Report
TheMasterMind2
AlpariUS-Demo (Build 216)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2008.03.26 00:00 - 2008.06.23 23:55 (2008.03.26 - 2008.06.24)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind2"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
Bars in test 19210 Ticks modelled 645880 Modelling quality 64.34%
Mismatched charts errors 57
Initial deposit 10000.00
Total net profit 666081.59 Gross profit 677363.18 Gross loss -11281.59
Profit factor 60.04 Expected payoff 13060.42
Absolute drawdown 8178.20 Maximal drawdown 479872.92 (56.12%) Relative drawdown 90.30% (362204.68)
Total trades 51 Short positions (won %) 27 (77.78%) Long positions (won %) 24 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total) 45 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total) 6 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade 65972.79 loss trade -2760.80
Average profit trade 15052.52 loss trade -1880.27
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 21 (506188.03) consecutive losses (loss in money) 3 (-6689.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 506188.03 (21) consecutive loss (count of losses) -6689.41 (3)
Average consecutive wins 15 consecutive losses 3

# Time Type Order Size Price S / L T / P Profit Balance
1 2008.03.26 19:55 sell 1 1.30 1.5816 1.7816 0.0000
2 2008.03.26 19:55 sell 2 1.10 1.5817 1.7817 0.0000
3 2008.03.26 19:55 sell 3 0.80 1.5816 1.7816 0.0000
4 2008.03.31 20:50 close 1 1.30 1.5774 1.7816 0.0000 485.55 10485.55
5 2008.03.31 20:50 close 2 1.10 1.5773 1.7817 0.0000 432.85 10918.40
6 2008.03.31 20:50 close 3 0.80 1.5774 1.7816 0.0000 298.80 11217.20
7 2008.03.31 20:50 buy 4 1.50 1.5772 1.3772 0.0000
8 2008.03.31 20:50 buy 5 1.20 1.5773 1.3773 0.0000
9 2008.03.31 20:50 buy 6 0.90 1.5772 1.3772 0.0000
10 2008.04.09 19:00 close 4 1.50 1.5855 1.3772 0.0000 1281.45 12498.65
11 2008.04.09 19:00 close 5 1.20 1.5856 1.3773 0.0000 1025.16 13523.81
12 2008.04.09 19:00 close 6 0.90 1.5855 1.3772 0.0000 768.87 14292.68
13 2008.04.09 19:00 sell 7 1.90 1.5856 1.7856 0.0000
14 2008.04.09 19:00 sell 8 1.50 1.5857 1.7857 0.0000
15 2008.04.09 19:00 sell 9 1.20 1.5856 1.7856 0.0000
16 2008.04.10 18:45 close 7 1.90 1.5729 1.7856 0.0000 2359.99 16652.67
17 2008.04.10 18:45 close 8 1.50 1.5730 1.7857 0.0000 1863.15 18515.82
18 2008.04.10 18:45 close 9 1.20 1.5731 1.7856 0.0000 1466.52 19982.34
19 2008.04.10 18:45 buy 10 2.70 1.5732 1.3732 0.0000
20 2008.04.10 18:45 buy 11 2.10 1.5733 1.3733 0.0000
21 2008.04.10 18:45 buy 12 1.70 1.5734 1.3734 0.0000
22 2008.04.11 04:45 close 10 2.70 1.5773 1.3732 0.0000 1114.29 21096.63
23 2008.04.11 04:46 close 11 2.10 1.5772 1.3733 0.0000 824.67 21921.30
24 2008.04.11 04:46 close 12 1.70 1.5771 1.3734 0.0000 633.59 22554.89
25 2008.04.11 04:47 sell 13 3.10 1.5771 1.7771 0.0000
26 2008.04.11 09:40 sell 14 2.10 1.5842 1.7842 0.0000
27 2008.04.11 09:40 sell 15 1.60 1.5843 1.7843 0.0000
28 2008.05.12 05:55 close 13 3.10 1.5405 1.7771 0.0000 10509.93 33064.82
29 2008.05.12 05:55 close 14 2.10 1.5404 1.7842 0.0000 8631.63 41696.45
30 2008.05.12 05:56 close 15 1.60 1.5405 1.7843 0.0000 6576.48 48272.93
31 2008.05.12 05:56 buy 16 6.70 1.5404 1.3404 0.0000
32 2008.05.12 05:56 buy 17 5.20 1.5405 1.3405 0.0000
33 2008.05.12 05:56 buy 18 4.10 1.5406 1.3406 0.0000
34 2008.05.12 12:50 close 16 6.70 1.5461 1.3404 0.0000 3819.00 52091.93
35 2008.05.12 12:50 close 17 5.20 1.5462 1.3405 0.0000 2964.00 55055.93
36 2008.05.12 12:50 close 18 4.10 1.5461 1.3406 0.0000 2255.00 57310.93
37 2008.05.12 12:50 sell 19 8.00 1.5462 1.7462 0.0000
38 2008.05.12 12:50 sell 20 6.20 1.5461 1.7461 0.0000
39 2008.05.12 12:50 sell 21 4.90 1.5460 1.7460 0.0000
40 2008.05.19 17:20 close 19 8.00 1.5490 1.7462 0.0000 -2760.80 54550.13
41 2008.05.19 17:20 close 20 6.20 1.5489 1.7461 0.0000 -2139.62 52410.51
42 2008.05.19 17:20 close 21 4.90 1.5490 1.7460 0.0000 -1788.99 50621.52
43 2008.05.19 17:20 buy 22 7.00 1.5489 1.3489 0.0000
44 2008.05.19 17:20 buy 23 5.50 1.5490 1.3490 0.0000
45 2008.05.19 17:20 buy 24 4.30 1.5491 1.3491 0.0000
46 2008.05.21 22:10 close 22 7.00 1.5789 1.3489 0.0000 21037.80 71659.32
47 2008.05.21 22:10 close 23 5.50 1.5788 1.3490 0.0000 16419.70 88079.02
48 2008.05.21 22:10 close 24 4.30 1.5789 1.3491 0.0000 12837.22 100916.24
49 2008.05.21 22:10 sell 25 14.10 1.5790 1.7790 0.0000
50 2008.05.21 22:11 sell 26 10.90 1.5789 1.7789 0.0000
51 2008.05.21 22:11 sell 27 8.50 1.5790 1.7790 0.0000
52 2008.05.27 22:05 close 25 14.10 1.5684 1.7790 0.0000 14159.22 115075.46
53 2008.05.27 22:05 close 26 10.90 1.5685 1.7789 0.0000 10727.78 125803.24
54 2008.05.27 22:05 close 27 8.50 1.5686 1.7790 0.0000 8365.70 134168.94
55 2008.05.27 22:05 buy 28 18.70 1.5685 1.3685 0.0000
56 2008.05.27 22:06 buy 29 14.60 1.5686 1.3686 0.0000
57 2008.05.27 22:06 buy 30 11.40 1.5687 1.3687 0.0000
58 2008.05.28 09:20 close 28 18.70 1.5750 1.3685 0.0000 12205.49 146374.43
59 2008.05.28 09:20 close 29 14.60 1.5751 1.3686 0.0000 9529.42 155903.85
60 2008.05.28 09:20 close 30 11.40 1.5750 1.3687 0.0000 7212.78 163116.63
61 2008.05.28 09:20 sell 31 22.80 1.5751 1.7751 0.0000
62 2008.05.28 09:20 sell 32 17.60 1.5752 1.7752 0.0000
63 2008.05.28 09:20 sell 33 13.80 1.5751 1.7751 0.0000
64 2008.05.29 18:10 close 31 22.80 1.5517 1.7751 0.0000 52715.88 215832.51
65 2008.05.29 18:10 close 32 17.60 1.5518 1.7752 0.0000 40692.96 256525.47
66 2008.05.29 18:10 close 33 13.80 1.5515 1.7751 0.0000 32182.98 288708.45
67 2008.05.29 18:10 buy 34 40.30 1.5512 1.3512 0.0000
68 2008.05.29 18:10 buy 35 31.50 1.5513 1.3513 0.0000
69 2008.05.29 18:10 buy 36 24.30 1.5510 1.3510 0.0000
70 2008.06.05 20:15 close 34 40.30 1.5581 1.3512 0.0000 28568.67 317277.12
71 2008.06.05 20:15 close 35 31.50 1.5582 1.3513 0.0000 22330.35 339607.47
72 2008.06.05 20:15 close 36 24.30 1.5581 1.3510 0.0000 17712.27 357319.74
73 2008.06.05 20:15 sell 37 49.90 1.5582 1.7582 0.0000
74 2008.06.05 20:16 sell 38 39.00 1.5581 1.7581 0.0000
75 2008.06.05 20:16 sell 39 30.70 1.5578 1.7578 0.0000
76 2008.06.10 20:45 close 37 49.90 1.5447 1.7582 0.0000 65972.79 423292.53
77 2008.06.10 20:46 close 38 39.00 1.5445 1.7581 0.0000 51951.90 475244.43
78 2008.06.10 20:47 close 39 30.70 1.5443 1.7578 0.0000 40588.47 515832.90
79 2008.06.10 20:47 buy 40 72.10 1.5445 1.3445 0.0000
80 2008.06.10 20:47 buy 41 56.10 1.5443 1.3443 0.0000
81 2008.06.10 20:48 buy 42 43.70 1.5442 1.3442 0.0000
82 2008.06.13 00:30 close 40 72.10 1.5466 1.3445 0.0000 16114.35 531947.25
83 2008.06.13 00:30 close 41 56.10 1.5467 1.3443 0.0000 14221.35 546168.60
84 2008.06.13 00:30 close 42 43.70 1.5465 1.3442 0.0000 10640.95 556809.55
85 2008.06.13 00:31 sell 43 77.80 1.5464 1.7464 0.0000
86 2008.06.13 00:31 sell 44 60.70 1.5465 1.7465 0.0000
87 2008.06.13 00:31 sell 45 47.80 1.5463 1.7463 0.0000
88 2008.06.17 02:15 close 43 77.80 1.5465 1.7464 0.0000 -2225.08 554584.47
89 2008.06.17 02:15 close 44 60.70 1.5464 1.7465 0.0000 -522.02 554062.45
90 2008.06.17 02:15 close 45 47.80 1.5465 1.7463 0.0000 -1845.08 552217.37
91 2008.06.17 02:16 buy 46 77.20 1.5464 1.3464 0.0000
92 2008.06.17 02:18 buy 47 60.40 1.5465 1.3465 0.0000
93 2008.06.17 02:19 buy 48 47.00 1.5464 1.3464 0.0000
94 2008.06.18 19:40 close 46 77.20 1.5526 1.3464 0.0000 48072.44 600289.81
95 2008.06.18 19:40 close 47 60.40 1.5527 1.3465 0.0000 37611.08 637900.89
96 2008.06.18 19:40 close 48 47.00 1.5526 1.3464 0.0000 29266.90 667167.79
97 2008.06.18 19:40 sell 49 93.30 1.5525 1.7525 0.0000
98 2008.06.18 19:40 sell 50 72.50 1.5527 1.7527 0.0000
99 2008.06.18 19:41 sell 51 57.00 1.5525 1.7525 0.0000
100 2008.06.23 23:59 close at stop 51 57.00 1.5517 1.7525 0.0000 1909.50 669077.29
101 2008.06.23 23:59 close at stop 50 72.50 1.5517 1.7527 0.0000 3878.75 672956.04
102 2008.06.23 23:59 close at stop 49 93.30 1.5517 1.7525 0.0000 3125.55 676081.59
gpfTCPivotLimit gpfTCPivotLimit

A TS based on the kickback from intraday levels calculated by indicator Pivot is implemented.

CandRelation CandRelation

A try to formalize three parameters of a candle - the upper, lower shadows and the body.

Polish Layer Expert Advisor System Efficient - at a glance: "PLEASE" Polish Layer Expert Advisor System Efficient - at a glance: "PLEASE"

This EA based on indicators: RSI, WPR%, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker. Only 15 MIN charts I recommend

Weekly_HILO. Weekly_HILO.

Indicator Weekly_HILO. It represents HiGH and LOW prices.