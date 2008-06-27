Watch how to download trading robots for free
ZigAndZag_trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 14558
At Bookkeeper's request, I've made an "egzpert advizor" based on his ZigAndZag published at: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8180. This EA is for the Tester or, at most, for demo trading, not for the real trading. Here are the results of testing from the beginning of this year:
Strategy Tester Report
ZigAndZag_trader
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.06.20 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.1; ZZbar=1; Closebar=3; Maxord=1; Sl=0; Tp=0; magic=78977;
|Bars in test
|1737
|Ticks modelled
|2215268
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Missmatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|855.09
|Gross profit
|3744.42
|Gross loss
|-2889.33
|Profit factor
|1.30
|Expected payoff
|8.38
|Absolute drawdown
|409.18
|Maximal drawdown
|477.52 (4.31%)
|Relative drawdown
|4.31% (477.52)
|Total trades
|102
|Short positions (% won)
|22 (27.27%)
|Long positions (% won)
|80 (55.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|50 (49.02%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|52 (50.98%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|231.71
|loss trade
|-195.29
|Average
|profit trade
|74.89
|loss trade
|-55.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (245.24)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-267.84)
|Maximum
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|337.16 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-267.84 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
The debates about this gem are here
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8211
