ZigAndZag_trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
14558
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
At Bookkeeper's request, I've made an "egzpert advizor" based on his ZigAndZag published at: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8180. This EA is for the Tester or, at most, for demo trading, not for the real trading. Here are the results of testing from the beginning of this year:

Strategy Tester Report
ZigAndZag_trader

Symbol GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period 4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.06.20 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.06.23)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=0.1; ZZbar=1; Closebar=3; Maxord=1; Sl=0; Tp=0; magic=78977;

Bars in test
 1737 Ticks modelled 2215268 Modelling quality
 90.00%
Missmatched charts errors 0




Initial deposit 10000.00



Total net profit 855.09 Gross profit 3744.42 Gross loss -2889.33
Profit factor 1.30 Expected payoff 8.38

Absolute drawdown 409.18 Maximal drawdown 477.52 (4.31%) Relative drawdown 4.31% (477.52)

Total trades 102 Short positions (% won) 22 (27.27%) Long positions (% won) 80 (55.00%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 50 (49.02%) Loss trades (% of total) 52 (50.98%)
Largest profit trade
 231.71 loss trade -195.29
Average profit trade 74.89 loss trade -55.56
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 5 (245.24) consecutive losses (loss in money) 4 (-267.84)
Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 337.16 (3) consecutive loss (count of losses) -267.84 (4)
Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses 2
The debates about this gem are here

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8211

