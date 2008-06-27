The implementation of the pattern MACD head and shoulders

Short Description of the EA's Algorithm:



1. Time period: H4;

2. Symbol: EURUSD;

Volume: 1 lot

3. Indicators: ЕMA7, EMA21, EMA359, SMA89. MACD 5,13,1.



Searching for a buy signal

1. The MACD hystogram must form a minimum below -0,0030;

2. Once the minimum below -0,0030 has been formed, the hystogram must form another lower-lying minimum below -0,0045;

3. Once the minimum below -0,0045 has been formed, the hystogram must form another minimum that lies above the first and the second minimums;

4. The stop-order is placed below the last local minimum by 10 points;

5. The first target for 30% of the position is closed when the price's value is above the 21-peroid exponential average;

6. The second target for the half of the position is closed when the price reaches the value betweeen the 89-period simple sliding average and the 365-period exponential average;

7. The third target for the remaimig part of the position is closed when the price reaches the price resistance level.





Searching for a sell signal

1. The MACD hystogram must form a maximum above 0,0030;

2. Once the maximum above 0,0030 has been formed, the hystogram must form another higher maximum above 0,0045;

3. Once the maximum above 0,0045 has been formed, the hystogram must form another maximum that lies below the first and the second maximums;

4. The stop-order is placed above the last local maximum by 10 points;

5. The first target for 30% of the position is closed when the price's value is below the 21-peroid exponential average;

6. The second target for the half of the position is closed when the price reaches the value between the 89-period simple sliding average and the 365-period exponential average;

7. The third target for the remaimig part of the position is closed when the price reaches the price resistance level.







Testing the EA with the standard parameters:

After optimizing the parameters:



p/s All possible variables are outputted to the external parameters, you can pick up some good parameters for the intraday charts too, experiment. Testing with the ticks is dispensable. If you have any ideas about updating the EA or any questions, write.