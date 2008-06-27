Before using it, read the instruction (.txt file attached).

Signals for the indicator:

MACD:

signal1 - the indicator is above zero line - value=+1, the indicator is below zero line value=-1;

signal2 - the indicator is above signal line - value +1, the indicator is below signal line - value -1;

Awesome Oscillator:

signal1 - the indicator is above zero line - value=+1, the indicator is below zero line - value=-1;

signal2 - the indicator is colored in green - value +1, the indicator is colored in red - value -1;

Moving Average of Oscillator:

signal1 - the indicator is above zero line - value=+1, the indicator is below zero line - value=-1;

signal2 is not involved.

Williams' Percent Range:

signal1 - the indicator crosses the oversold line upwards=+1, the indicator crosses the overbought line downwards=-1;

signal2 is not involved.

Stochastic Oscillator:

signal1 - %K crosses the oversold line upwards=+1, %K crosses the overbought line downwards=-1;

signal2 - %K is above %D = +1, %K is below %D = -1.



Trading:

- if the total signal is greater than 0 and there are no buying positions, open a buying position;

- if the total signal is less than 0 and there are no selling positions, open a selling position.