Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MultiIndicatorOptimizer - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10926
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Before using it, read the instruction (.txt file attached).
Signals for the indicator:
MACD:
signal1 - the indicator is above zero line - value=+1, the indicator is below zero line value=-1;
signal2 - the indicator is above signal line - value +1, the indicator is below signal line - value -1;
Awesome Oscillator:
signal1 - the indicator is above zero line - value=+1, the indicator is below zero line - value=-1;
signal2 - the indicator is colored in green - value +1, the indicator is colored in red - value -1;
Moving Average of Oscillator:
signal1 - the indicator is above zero line - value=+1, the indicator is below zero line - value=-1;
signal2 is not involved.
Williams' Percent Range:
signal1 - the indicator crosses the oversold line upwards=+1, the indicator crosses the overbought line downwards=-1;
signal2 is not involved.
Stochastic Oscillator:
signal1 - %K crosses the oversold line upwards=+1, %K crosses the overbought line downwards=-1;
signal2 - %K is above %D = +1, %K is below %D = -1.
Trading:
- if the total signal is greater than 0 and there are no buying positions, open a buying position;
- if the total signal is less than 0 and there are no selling positions, open a selling position.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8217
A universal EA for the long-time, portfolio trading.et4 MTC v1
A universal template for MTS developing.
At Bookkeeper's request, I've made an "egzpert advizor" by the ZigAndZag indicator, published at: http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/3681The pattern MACD - head and shoulders. Good but on rare occasions.
A trade strategy that functions with the pattern MACD "head and shoulders"