Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Squize_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19168
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Kalenzo
Indicator Squize_MA.
External Variables:
MaDifrential=5;
Ma1Type =MODE_EMA;
Ma1Price =PRICE_CLOSE;
Ma1Period =5;
Ma2Type =MODE_EMA;
Ma2Price =PRICE_CLOSE;
Ma2Period =20;
Squize_MA
BBflat_sw
Simple indicator BBflat_sw.Signal_Bars_MFI
The indicator displays helpful information for the trader.
OSC-MTF_CF_SYSv1.1
Indicator OSC-MTF_CF_SYS-v1.1GA ind 2 color
This indicator has already been placed here. This given modification is more visual.