Indicators

Squize_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Squize_MA.mq4
Author: Kalenzo

Indicator Squize_MA.

External Variables:

MaDifrential=5;
Ma1Type =MODE_EMA;
Ma1Price =PRICE_CLOSE;
Ma1Period =5;
Ma2Type =MODE_EMA;
Ma2Price =PRICE_CLOSE;
Ma2Period =20;

