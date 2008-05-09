CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

OSC-MTF_CF_SYSv1.1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
14660
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: kuncup

Indicator OSC-MTF_CF_SYS-v1.1


Indicator OSC-MTF_CF_SYSv1.1



Squize_MA Squize_MA

Indicator Squize_MA.

BBflat_sw BBflat_sw

Simple indicator BBflat_sw.

GA ind 2 color GA ind 2 color

This indicator has already been placed here. This given modification is more visual.

Clear Exchange Transactions Clear Exchange Transactions

The indicator prints net positions for all currencies in the screen. This is a monitor of a multicurrency portfolio.