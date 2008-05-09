Watch how to download trading robots for free
GA ind 2 color - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 15621
I came across indicator GA ind on this website. To make it more visible, I ordered its two-color version from Dmitry. I thank him very much. To avoid public advertising, I don't place any links to his website here.
GA ind 2 color
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8127
