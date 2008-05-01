CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SAR Color - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17233
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
sar_color.mq4 (2.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Kalenzo

Indicator SAR_COLOR.

Indicator SAR Color

IFish IFish

Indiactor IFish.

KaufWMAcross KaufWMAcross

Indicator KaufWMAcross. Works with indicator Kaufma.

X_0_Serg153_TEST A tick-tack-toe indicator with trade alerts. X_0_Serg153_TEST A tick-tack-toe indicator with trade alerts.

All data of this indicator is contained in the coordinates and names of graphical objects. Trade alerts are extracted from the graphical objects generated by the indicator.

OnChart Stochastic OnChart Stochastic

Indicator OnChart Stochastic.