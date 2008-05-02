Watch how to download trading robots for free
AUTO_STOP_REVERS - indicator for MetaTrader 4
It's a kind of Parabolic with automated regulation according to the trend intensity. ADX determines the "intensity" of the trend.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7890
