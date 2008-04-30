Watch how to download trading robots for free
OnChart Rsi - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: mladen
Indicator OnChart Rsi.
Parameters:
extern int RSIPeriod =14;
extern int RSIPriceType = 0;
extern int maPeriod =20;
extern int maMethod =1;
extern int maPrice =0;
extern int overBought =70;
extern int overSold =30;
extern string timeFrame="Current time frame";
Indicator OnChart Rsi
