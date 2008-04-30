CodeBaseSections
Indicators

OnChart Rsi - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
17501
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
OnChart_Rsi.mq4
Author: mladen

Indicator OnChart Rsi.

Parameters:

extern int RSIPeriod =14;
extern int RSIPriceType = 0;
extern int maPeriod =20;
extern int maMethod =1;
extern int maPrice =0;
extern int overBought =70;
extern int overSold =30;
extern string timeFrame="Current time frame";

Indicator OnChart Rsi



