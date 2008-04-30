代码库部分
OnChart Rsi - MetaTrader 4脚本

作者: mladen

指标 OnChart Rsi。

参量:

extern int RSIPeriod =14;
extern int RSIPriceType = 0;
extern int maPeriod =20;
extern int maMethod =1;
extern int maPrice =0;
extern int overBought =70;
extern int overSold =30;
extern string timeFrame="Current time frame";

指标 OnChart Rsi



由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8109

