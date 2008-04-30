请观看如何免费下载自动交易
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
作者: mladen
指标 OnChart Rsi。
参量:
extern int RSIPeriod =14;
extern int RSIPriceType = 0;
extern int maPeriod =20;
extern int maMethod =1;
extern int maPrice =0;
extern int overBought =70;
extern int overSold =30;
extern string timeFrame="Current time frame";
指标 OnChart Rsi
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8109
