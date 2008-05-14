CodeBaseSections
Levels_A_Vlad - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator shows support/resistance levels calculated using the methods by V.B. Antonov (A_Vlad).

for the charts of <M30, it calculates on the preceding hour
for the charts of M30 and H1, it calculates on the preceding day
for the charts of H4 and D1, it calculates on the preceding week
for W1 charts, it calculates on the preceding month

It is adjusted as follows:

_Mode:

1 - degraded price range

2 - normal price range

3 - expanded price range

_Shift: visual length of lines in the chart

I whomped up this indicator on the basis of ^X_Sensors by Mr.WT, Senior Linux Hacker

Levels_A_Vlad

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8119

