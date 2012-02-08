CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BuySell - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
17221
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
buysell.mq5 (7.95 KB) view
Real author:

bobik

This indicator shows the "ultimate support/resistance" levels of current trend. Trend changes is shown with color rectangles, trend direction is shown with colored dots. The direction of trend is determined by dynamics of moving average, the support/resistance levels depend on current volatility and calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 26.04.2008.

BuySell indicator

BuySell indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/785

