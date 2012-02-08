CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

J_TPO_Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7523
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Typical unnormalized oscillator displayed as a color histogram.

J_TPO_Velocity indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/763

KalmanFilter KalmanFilter

The indicator displays the fast adaptive line that allows to evaluate a trend line.

JCFBaux JCFBaux

The oscillator consisting of Momentums series.

StoDiv StoDiv

This typical signal indicator is based on Stochastic oscillator and Fractals technical indicators.

BuySell BuySell

This indicator shows the "ultimate support/resistance" levels of current trend. Trend changes is shown with color rectangles, trend direction is shown with colored dots.