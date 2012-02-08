Join our fan page
StoDiv - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 7108
Real author:
RickD
This typical signal indicator is based on Stochastic oscillator and Fractals technical indicators. The indicator generates many false signals, it's necessary to filter them with some trend indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 15.03.2008.
StoDiv indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/786
