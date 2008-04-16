CodeBaseSections
GoldWarrior02b MT4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Author: Nick Bilak

Adviser GoldWarrior02b MT4. Uses indicators: DayImpuls, ZigZag и iCCI.

--------------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: M5.
Model: All tics.


