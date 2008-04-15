CodeBaseSections
Experts

GlamTrader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Glamtrader.mq4 (8.82 KB) view
Author: Gideon Smolders

Adviser GlamTrader. Uses indicator Laguerre.
-------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: H1.
Model: All tics.


