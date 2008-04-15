Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GlamTrader - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 7537
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Gideon Smolders
Adviser GlamTrader. Uses indicator Laguerre.
-------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: H1.
Model: All tics.
Adviser GlamTrader. Uses indicator Laguerre.
-------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: H1.
Model: All tics.
FxDownloader 2006
Adviser FxDownloader 2006.Get Rich or Die Trying GBP
Советник Get Rich or Die Trying GBP.
Graal-003
Advise Graal-003. Uses indicator iFractals.GoldWarrior02b MT4
Adviser GoldWarrior02b MT4. Uses indicators: DayImpuls, ZigZag и iCCI.