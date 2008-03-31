CodeBaseSections
Donchain counter - channel system - expert for MetaTrader 4

Author: Michal Rutka

Adviser Donchain counter-channel system. Uses indicator Donchian Channels - Generalized version1.
The description of work look in the code.

------------------------
Parameters of testing
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: Daily.
Model: All tics.


