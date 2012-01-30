CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Waddah Attar Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9883
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Waddah Attar

The indicator displays possible support and resistance lines as colored dots using Fibo levels.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 22.12.2008.

WaddahAttarFibo

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/731

