Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Waddah Attar Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 9883
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Waddah Attar
The indicator displays possible support and resistance lines as colored dots using Fibo levels.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 22.12.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/731
The indicator that reminds of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo by its creation and usage principles.HL Cross Signal for WPR
The HLCrossSig for WPR is considered as a trend indicator, since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional influence from trading.
iGDR_Fractal_Levels shows the fractals average values over a certain period of time.ZigZag_NK_MTF
ZigZag indicator version displaying results of its calculations from the larger timeframe at the current one.