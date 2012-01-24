CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI_AC_Stochastic_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11131
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator gives trend signals with RSI as color trapeziums (the color correlates with a trend direction) and integral market entry signals as color bars from Stochastic oscillator and Bill Williams' Accelerator.

Indicator input parameters include RSI and Stochastic oscillator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int RSI_Period=9;                       // RSI period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSI_Price=PRICE_CLOSE;  // RSI prices calculation method
input int STO_Period=5;                       // Stochastic period
input int STOD_Period=5;                      // Stochastic signal line period
input int STO_Slowing=3;                      // Stochastic slowing period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method=MODE_SMA;       // Stochastic smoothing method
input ENUM_STO_PRICE STO_Price=STO_LOWHIGH;     // Stochastic prices calculation method

RSI_AC_Stochastic_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/721

AsymmetricStochNR AsymmetricStochNR

Enhanced version of the Stochastic oscillator.

RBVI RBVI

The basis of the RBVI Forex indicator is an attribute of the night market to sharply decrease the volatility due to absence of active trading on exchanges. The indicator considers the price flow and the volatility (changeability) of the market what helps to successfully behave in a flat market. It is recommended to use RBVI in Expert Advisors that run in night time.

ZigZag_INT ZigZag_INT

ZigZag indicator version with optimized calculation speed.

DinapoliTargets_MTF DinapoliTargets_MTF

The grid consisting of DiNapoli levels and built using a larger timeframe chart. DiNapoliTargets indicator data is considered in the process of grid creation.