RSI_AC_Stochastic_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator gives trend signals with RSI as color trapeziums (the color correlates with a trend direction) and integral market entry signals as color bars from Stochastic oscillator and Bill Williams' Accelerator.
Indicator input parameters include RSI and Stochastic oscillator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input int RSI_Period=9; // RSI period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSI_Price=PRICE_CLOSE; // RSI prices calculation method input int STO_Period=5; // Stochastic period input int STOD_Period=5; // Stochastic signal line period input int STO_Slowing=3; // Stochastic slowing period input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method=MODE_SMA; // Stochastic smoothing method input ENUM_STO_PRICE STO_Price=STO_LOWHIGH; // Stochastic prices calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/721
