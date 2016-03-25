Watch how to download trading robots for free
Digits_Comment - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Finware.ru Ltd
The general concept of usage is also widely known - first using some indicators (STLM and SATL) the long-term trend is determined, then open a position once the "short-term" indicators turn in their direction. In principle, it is possible to work using them, if anyone finds them convenient - why not..
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7171
