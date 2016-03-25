CodeBaseSections
NB_SHI_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

NB-channel.mq4
Really useful channel indicator. It works just as good as human. At the same time, it is not prone to psychological problems.

It will also be useful to those who are unable to manually plot channels (or able to, but lazy).


NB_SHI_Channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7167

