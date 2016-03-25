In classical literature, the relative strength index is described as the "price-following oscillator that ranges between 0 and 100, and signals the market sentiment to change the trend at high (close to 100%) or low (close to 0%)...

One of the new tendencies in trading is digital indicators.

The DJ Lines belongs to the Pivot group. All similar indicators operate on the principle - «Based on the values of the previous day (days) it is possible to calculate a point, passing which would mean a change in the trend».