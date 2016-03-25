Watch how to download trading robots for free
Keltner Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Gilani
I think it is a great type of indicators!
As Eric L. Naiman said in his book - "Trader's small encyclopedia":
"Professional traders operate on channel boundaries with very tight stops. This allows them to receive such an over spot, that several losses in a row are acceptable. Novices, however, trade inside the channel and lose money."
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7169
