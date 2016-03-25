Watch how to download trading robots for free
DJ Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: hawt and PUMBA
The DJ Lines belongs to the Pivot group. All similar indicators operate on the principle - «Based on the values of the previous day (days) it is possible to calculate a point, passing which would mean a change in the trend».
This indicator attempted to emulate the DowJones levels.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7173
