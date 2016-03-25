CodeBaseSections
DJ Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: hawt and PUMBA

The DJ Lines belongs to the Pivot group. All similar indicators operate on the principle - «Based on the values of the previous day (days) it is possible to calculate a point, passing which would mean a change in the trend».

This indicator attempted to emulate the DowJones levels.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7173

Digits_Comment Digits_Comment

One of the new tendencies in trading is digital indicators.

Keltner Channels Keltner Channels

If you like plotting channels, I recommend plotting them yourself. This is particularly true for the slope channels. However, if you use channels merely as filters or simply like to set alerts on these levels, then the indicator will be useful.

Pattern Alert v1.1 Pattern Alert v1.1

A more advanced patterns analyzer. In addition, it generates a signal.

Pattern Pattern

Displays the type of candlestick or small pattern in accordance with the general setting.