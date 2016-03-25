Watch how to download trading robots for free
Pattern Alert v1.1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 28660
Author: Jason Robinson.
A more advanced patterns analyzer. In addition, it generates a signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7174
