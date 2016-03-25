CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Pattern Alert v1.1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Pattern_Alert.mq4 (12.25 KB) view
Author: Jason Robinson.

A more advanced patterns analyzer. In addition, it generates a signal.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7174

