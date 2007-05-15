Watch how to download trading robots for free
Waddah Attar RSI Level - indicator for MetaTrader 4
You never see like this indicator before. This indicator draw Dayly RSI Level on your chart like CAMERILLA and Pivot. The levels is very powerful and very matchful. Try it quickly.
It Draw RSI level ( 20 - 30 - 40 - 50 - 60 - 70 - 80 ) and ExtraLevel you can define it in its property.
Disparity Index
Disparity Index indicator is a percentage display of the latest close to a chosen moving average. For more in depth interpretation of the Disparity Index refer to Steve Nison's book "Beyond Candlesticks".Stoller Average Range Channels
This code is simple variation of Bollinger Bands code which comes with Metatrader4, if we change Standard Deviation by ATR we have StarcBands.
i-Breakeven
i-Breakeven groups the open position by symbol and for the each of group shows: 1. The current equity level. 2. The estimated breakeven level.i-HighLow
i-HighLow indicator draws the channel with borders correspond to highest high and lowest low values of the bar's shadows for the last N bars.