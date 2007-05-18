CodeBaseSections
Indicators

i-Breakeven - indicator for MetaTrader 4

i-Breakeven.mq4 (7.28 KB) view
This indicator collects and groups information on open positions. It is useful for those who like adding to open positions and using Martingale's method.



