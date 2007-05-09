CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stoller Average Range Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
33361
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
StarcBands.mq4 (2.98 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Developed by Manning Stoller in the early 1980s, the bands will contract and expand depending on the fluctuations in the average true range component.

STARC (or Stoller Average Range Channels) bands are calculated to incorporate market volatility.

The original Stoller formula is:

Upper Band: SMA(6) + 2 * ATR(15)

Lower Band: SMA(6) - 2 * ATR(15)

The function of Starc Bands is different than other Bands based indicators.

If price action rises to upper band there is a high risk to buy and a lower risk to sell. As inverse, if price action rises to lower band there is a high risk to sell and a lower risk to buy.


Waddah Attar Weekly CAMERILLA Waddah Attar Weekly CAMERILLA

This Indicatro Draw Weekly CAMERILLA Levels H1 H2 H3 H4 L1 L2 L3 L4 with back test.

Waddah Attar Dayly CAMERILLA Waddah Attar Dayly CAMERILLA

This Indicator Draw Dayly CAMERILLA Levels H1 H2 H3 H4 L1 L2 L3 L4 with back test.

Disparity Index Disparity Index

Disparity Index indicator is a percentage display of the latest close to a chosen moving average. For more in depth interpretation of the Disparity Index refer to Steve Nison's book "Beyond Candlesticks".

Waddah Attar RSI Level Waddah Attar RSI Level

You never see like this indicator before. This indicator draw Dayly RSI Level on your chart like CAMERILLA and Pivot. The levels is very powerful and very matchful. Try it quickly.