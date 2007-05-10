CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Disparity Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
28614
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Steve Nison refers to his Disparity Index as "a percentage display of the latest close to a chosen moving average." This can be defined mathematically using the formula:

 

[ C - Mov(C,X,MA ) ]
[Mov(C,X,MA) ] * 100


Where X is the number of time periods and MA is the calculation type of the moving average. For more in depth interpretation of the Disparity Index refer to Steve Nison's book "Beyond Candlesticks", Chapter 5


Stoller Average Range Channels Stoller Average Range Channels

This code is simple variation of Bollinger Bands code which comes with Metatrader4, if we change Standard Deviation by ATR we have StarcBands.

Waddah Attar Weekly CAMERILLA Waddah Attar Weekly CAMERILLA

This Indicatro Draw Weekly CAMERILLA Levels H1 H2 H3 H4 L1 L2 L3 L4 with back test.

Waddah Attar RSI Level Waddah Attar RSI Level

You never see like this indicator before. This indicator draw Dayly RSI Level on your chart like CAMERILLA and Pivot. The levels is very powerful and very matchful. Try it quickly.

i-Breakeven i-Breakeven

i-Breakeven groups the open position by symbol and for the each of group shows: 1. The current equity level. 2. The estimated breakeven level.