The Expert Adviser Frank_ud all time in the market in both sides.

This code is simple variation of Bollinger Bands code which comes with Metatrader4, if we change Standard Deviation by ATR we have StarcBands.

Disparity Index indicator is a percentage display of the latest close to a chosen moving average. For more in depth interpretation of the Disparity Index refer to Steve Nison's book "Beyond Candlesticks".