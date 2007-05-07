CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Waddah Attar Dayly CAMERILLA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
36564
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This Indicator Draw Dayly CAMERILLA Levels H1 H2 H3 H4 L1 L2 L3 L4  with back test.

Frank_ud Frank_ud

The Expert Adviser Frank_ud all time in the market in both sides.

Waddah Attar Weekly Pivot Fibo Indicator Waddah Attar Weekly Pivot Fibo Indicator

This indicator Draw True Weekly Pivot Line and seven levels Up ( R1,R2,R3 ... ) and seven levels Down ( S1,S2,S3 ...).

Waddah Attar Weekly CAMERILLA Waddah Attar Weekly CAMERILLA

This Indicatro Draw Weekly CAMERILLA Levels H1 H2 H3 H4 L1 L2 L3 L4 with back test.

Stoller Average Range Channels Stoller Average Range Channels

This code is simple variation of Bollinger Bands code which comes with Metatrader4, if we change Standard Deviation by ATR we have StarcBands.