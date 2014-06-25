Watch how to download trading robots for free
wlxBWWiseMan-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
wellx
A semaphore signal indicator using the Awesome oscillator.
The original wlxFractals indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 07.08.2006.
Figure 1. The wlxBWWiseMan-2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7035
wlxFractals
The wlxFractals indicator is designed for drawing Bill Williams' fractals, defining the number of significant bars to the left and to the right.NRatio_HTF
O indicador NRatio com a opção de seleção de um período de tempo diferente nos parâmetros de entrada.
NRTR_ATR_STOP
A trend indicator using the ATR technical indicator implemented in the form of NRTR.AMA Slow Trend Line
An MA using Perry Kaufmann's Adaptive Moving Average.