wlxBWWiseMan-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5560
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

wellx

A semaphore signal indicator using the Awesome oscillator.

The original wlxFractals indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 07.08.2006.

Figure 1. The wlxBWWiseMan-2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7035

