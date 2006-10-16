Watch how to download trading robots for free
WPRfast - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published:
- Updated:
WPRfast is an indicator based on Larry Williams' oscillator %R, or WPR (Williams’ Percent Range). It shows a short-term market tone. If there are red dashes drawn in the hystogram, the Bear mood prevails. If they are blue, the Bull mood does.
The WPRfast indicator is used together with the WPRSlow indicator. It is recommended to open a short position when dashes are red on both hystograms, and open a long when they are blue in both.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9796
