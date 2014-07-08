Join our fan page
RVIWithFlat - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Powered byStep
Relative Vigor Index with the market flat state detection option.
If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located in the 0 position, and a thick blue line appears. The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:
input uint flat=100; // flat value in points
Figure 1. Indicator RVIWithFlat
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11264
