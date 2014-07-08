CodeBaseSections
RVIWithFlat - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4486
(26)
rviwithflat.mq5 (8.76 KB) view
Real author:

Powered byStep

Relative Vigor Index with the market flat state detection option.

If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located in the 0 position, and a thick blue line appears. The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:

input uint flat=100; // flat value in points

Figure 1. Indicator RVIWithFlat

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11264

