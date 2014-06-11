Watch how to download trading robots for free
WPR_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
lukas1
A colored cloud formed by two WPR (Williams' Percent Range) oscillators with different timeframes.
Figure 1. The WPR_2HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6976
