Exp_TrendMagic - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6922
(30)
exp_trendmagic.mq5 (12.53 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (120.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
trendmagic.mq5 (13.87 KB) view
A trading system that uses the TrendMagic indicator.

A trade decision is made when the direction of the indicator movement changes. For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file TrendMagic.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 на XAUUSD H4:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6981

