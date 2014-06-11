Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_TrendMagic - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6922
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system that uses the TrendMagic indicator.
A trade decision is made when the direction of the indicator movement changes. For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file TrendMagic.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 на XAUUSD H4:
Figure 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6981
A colored cloud formed by two WPR oscillators with different timeframes.ASI_HTF
The ASI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.