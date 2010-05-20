The Rabbit v20.05.10 indicator plots the true support/resistance levels for any currency pair.

The distance between the levels in points is shown in upper left corner (Step =).

The indicator has several parameters, they can be changed:



Yesterday = 0 (time shift, by default 0 - to show the levels of the current day, if it equal to 1, 2, 3... - it shows the levels of the previous days (yesterday, etc.), if it equal to "-1", it will show the tommorow support/resistance levels);

(time shift, by default 0 - to show the levels of the current day, if it equal to 1, 2, 3... - it shows the levels of the previous days (yesterday, etc.), if it equal to "-1", it will show the tommorow support/resistance levels); Levels = 20 (number of levels, it can be increased if necessary);

(number of levels, it can be increased if necessary); FontSize = 16 (font size);

(font size); FontColor = White (font color);

(font color); LineColor = DeepSkyBlue (levels color).



