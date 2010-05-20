CodeBaseSections
Rabbit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Rabbit v20.05.10 indicator plots the true support/resistance levels for any currency pair.

The distance between the levels in points is shown in upper left corner (Step =).

The indicator has several parameters, they can be changed:

  • Yesterday = 0 (time shift, by default 0 - to show the levels of the current day, if it equal to 1, 2, 3... - it shows the levels of the previous days (yesterday, etc.), if it equal to "-1", it will show the tommorow support/resistance levels);
  • Levels = 20 (number of levels, it can be increased if necessary);
  • FontSize = 16 (font size);
  • FontColor = White (font color);
  • LineColor = DeepSkyBlue (levels color).

Rabbit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/112

