Libraries

IncDemaOnArray - library for MetaTrader 5

\MQL5\Include\IncOnArray\
incdemaonarray.mqh (2.75 KB) view
incmaonarray.mqh (5.28 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
test_demaonarray.mq5 (2.44 KB) view
The CDemaOnArray class is intended for calculation of DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) on an indicator buffer.

Usage:

The Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function of the indicator:

The Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

  • const int aRatesTotal is the rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;
  • const int aPrevCalc is the prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;
  • double aData[] is a buffer with data for the indicator calculation;
  • double aM1[] is an intermediate buffer for calculations;
  • double aM2[] is an intermediate buffer for calculations;
  • double aDEMA[] is the buffer with calculated value of the indicator.
Additional methods:
  • int BarsRequired() returns the minimum number of bars required for the indicator calculation;
  • string Name() returns a string with the indicator name;

Test_DemaOnArray.mq5 is an indicator demonstrating how to use the CDemaOnArray class. The IncDemaOnArray file must be located in the MQL5\Include\IncOnArray directory of the terminal data folder (the IncOnArray folder must be created). The CMAOnArray class for the IncMAOnArray file is required for this class for work.

Double Exponential Moving Average Technical Indicator (DEMA) was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in February 1994 in the "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" magazine. It is used for smoothing price series and is applied directly on a price chart of a financial security. Besides, it can be used for smoothing values of other indicators.

