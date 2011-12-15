CADXOnArray class is designed for calculation of ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) values on indicator buffers.

Usage:

Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function:

int aPeriod - indicator period.

- indicator period. ENUM_MA_METHOD aMethod - smoothing method.

Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

const int aRatesTotal - is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

- is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;

- prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function; double aDataClose[] - the buffer with the Close data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the Close data for the indicator calculation; double aDataHigh[] - the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation; double aDataLow[] - the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation; double aP[] - intermediate buffer for DI+;

- intermediate buffer for DI+; double aM[] - intermediate buffer for DI-;

- intermediate buffer for DI-; double aPDI[] - the buffer with the PDI calculated value;

- the buffer with the PDI calculated value; double aMDI[] - the buffer with the MDI calculated value;

- the buffer with the MDI calculated value; double aADXR[] - intermediate buffer for ADX calculation;

- intermediate buffer for ADX calculation; double aADX[] - the buffer with ADX calculated value.

int BarsRequiredADX() - returns the minimum number of bars for ADX calculation;

- returns the minimum number of bars for ADX calculation; int BarsRequiredPDIMDI() - returns the minimum number of bars for PDI and MDI calculation;

- returns the minimum number of bars for PDI and MDI calculation; string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name;

- returns the line with the indicator name; string PDIName() - returns the line with the PDI line name;

- returns the line with the PDI line name; string MDIName() - returns the line with the MDI line name.

Additional methods:

Test_ADXOnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CADXOnArray class application. IncADXOnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).

CMAOnArray class from the IncMAOnArray file is needed for the proper work. It can be found here.

Average Directional Movement Index Technical Indicator (ADX) helps to determine if there is a price trend. It was developed and described in detail by Welles Wilder in his book "New concepts in technical trading systems".



