iSimpleClock_v2

The second version of iSimpleClock. Now, the clocks are displayed via the "label" graphical object (OBJ_LABEL). It is possible to change a label color, font size, label location. Label's default location is at the lower right corner.

IncGUI_v4.mqh library is required for the indicator operation. It can also be found in https://www.mql5.com/en/code/542.



The library must be located in the MQL5\Include directory of the terminal data folder. Terminal data folder can be found the following way: select "Open Data Folder" in the "File" section of the main menu or select "Open" in the "Journal" tab context menu and go one level up in the emerged window.

Parameters:

