iSimpleClock - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev
12650
(25)
This indicator shows the simple clock in comment.

iSimpleClock indicator

  • 1 - Current time.
  • 2 - Time, elapsed from bar open.
  • 3 - Time to bar close.

The indicator doen't work at W1 and MN1 timeframes.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/590

