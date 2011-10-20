Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iSimpleClock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12650
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator shows the simple clock in comment.
- 1 - Current time.
- 2 - Time, elapsed from bar open.
- 3 - Time to bar close.
The indicator doen't work at W1 and MN1 timeframes.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/590
Schaff Trend Cycle
Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is a cyclical oscillator created by calculating the stochastic over MACD line using cycles. As a result, the developers managed to achieve more stable and reliable results of the indicator script operation.ASCtrend
The indicator generates signals for entering the market.