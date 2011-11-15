Watch how to download trading robots for free
Waddah Attar Explosion - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 28849
- Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
Waddah Attar
The main feature of this indicator is concealed in its name "Explosion".
The indicator shows the moments of the market acceleration. Besides, it indicates appropriate time for buying, selling and market exit.
This indicator was first published in Code Base at mql4.com 06.03.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/531
