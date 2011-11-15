CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Waddah Attar Explosion - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
28849
Rating:
(46)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Waddah Attar

The main feature of this indicator is concealed in its name "Explosion".

The indicator shows the moments of the market acceleration. Besides, it indicates appropriate time for buying, selling and market exit.

This indicator was first published in Code Base at mql4.com 06.03.2008.

Waddah Attar Explosion

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/531

StepMA_Line StepMA_Line

StepMA is executed as a moving average.

Smoothed ADX Smoothed ADX

There are a lot of smoothing algorithms. This indicator is a smoothing of standard ADX.

Fisher Transform Fisher Transform

Fisher indicator calculates minimum and maximum price levels in previous history, determines direction of a trend and forecasts its reversal.

VininI WPR FO VininI WPR FO

Smoothed Larry Williams' Percent Range using Inverse Fisher Transform.