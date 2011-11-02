CodeBaseSections
BarTimer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
14356
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
bartimer.mq5 (6.7 KB) view
Real author:

Vasyl Gumenyak

The current time position in relation to the beginning and the end of the bar is shown in the main window. In addition the ratio between the time passed since the beginning of the bar and the whole bar duration expressed in percents is given.

The informer is useful for choosing the moment of making a trade decision.

For example, it is possible to open the positions within 20% from the beginning of the candlestick and/or after 80% of it. In the first case, the previous candlestick is taken into account, in the second case - the current one. It is better to keep to the harder constraints on longer intervals.

This indicator was first published in Code Base at mql4.com 15.10.2008.

BarTimer

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/535

