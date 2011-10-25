CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ExCandles2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Executer | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
15420
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
excandles2.mq5 (22.42 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Executer

ExCandles-v2 indicator shows candlesticks combinations on a chart using the arrows. This indicator is the enhanced version of ExCandles.

Indicator input parameters:

  • ExPeriod - the number of bars used for a trend filtration;
  • TrendFilter - filter operation on/off;
  • how_bars - number of the bars, at which the calculation is performed (all bars in case of 0).
  • UpSymbol - the index of the symbol pointing to an uptrend;
  • DnSymbol - the index of the symbol pointing to a downtrend;
  • VertShift - vertical shift of symbols from the candlesticks in points.

Supported candlestick patterns:

  1. Shooting star
  2. Inverted hammer
  3. Hanging man
  4. Hammer
  5. Bearish Engulfing
  6. Bullish Engulfing
  7. Dark Cloud Cover
  8. Piercing Line
  9. Evening Star
  10. Morning Star
  11. Evening Doji Star
  12. Morning Doji Star

In case someone wonders why almost all combinations are set as Bullish and Bearish Engulfing, I can say that this combinations are the most common ones, there is no any mistake here.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 15.01.2007.

ExCandles2 candlestick patterns indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/502

iTrend iTrend

Combined power and trend direction indicator.

SymmetricDarvasBoxes SymmetricDarvasBoxes

Symmetric Darvas Boxes for Forex.

XRVI XRVI

Relative Vigor Index that allows to select RVI and the signal line smoothing algorithms.

PowerTrend PowerTrend

This indicator determines trend power and direction.